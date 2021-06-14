We Think Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Puma Biotechnology Carry?

As you can see below, Puma Biotechnology had US$99.2m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$109.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$9.85m net cash.

How Healthy Is Puma Biotechnology's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PBYI Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Puma Biotechnology had liabilities of US$140.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$101.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$109.1m as well as receivables valued at US$26.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$107.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Puma Biotechnology has a market capitalization of US$458.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Puma Biotechnology also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Puma Biotechnology improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$24m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Puma Biotechnology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Puma Biotechnology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last year, Puma Biotechnology's free cash flow amounted to 33% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While Puma Biotechnology does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$9.85m. So we don't have any problem with Puma Biotechnology's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Puma Biotechnology .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.