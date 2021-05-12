We Think Prothena Corporation plc's (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

The performance at Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been quite strong recently and CEO Gene Kinney has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Prothena Corporation plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Prothena Corporation plc has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.4m for the year to December 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 6.7% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$554k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.4m. So it looks like Prothena compensates Gene Kinney in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Gene Kinney directly owns US$294k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$554k US$538k 16% Other US$2.9m US$2.7m 84% Total Compensation US$3.4m US$3.2m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Prothena allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Prothena Corporation plc's Growth Numbers

Prothena Corporation plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 29% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 4.9% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Prothena Corporation plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 39%, over three years, would leave most Prothena Corporation plc shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will probably be more lenient on CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM given the pleasing performance of the company recently. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 4 warning signs for Prothena (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

