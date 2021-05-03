We Think Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock is up 337% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Protagonist Therapeutics' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Protagonist Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Protagonist Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$306m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$73m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 4.2 years from December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Protagonist Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:PTGX Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

In our view, Protagonist Therapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$29m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 72%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Protagonist Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Protagonist Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Protagonist Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$1.3b and burnt through US$73m last year, which is 5.7% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Protagonist Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Protagonist Therapeutics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Protagonist Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

