We Think Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Precigen's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Precigen had US$198.7m of debt, an increase on US$177.3m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$115.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$83.4m. NasdaqGS:PGEN Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Healthy Is Precigen's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Precigen had liabilities of US$29.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$235.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$115.3m as well as receivables valued at US$1.87m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$148.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Precigen is worth US$566.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Precigen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Precigen wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 109%, to US$105m. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Precigen's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$76m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$66m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Precigen has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

