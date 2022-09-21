We Think PPL (NYSE:PPL) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is PPL's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PPL had US$13.7b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$336.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$13.4b. NYSE:PPL Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

How Healthy Is PPL's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that PPL had liabilities of US$3.73b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$19.5b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$336.0m and US$1.21b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$21.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$21.3b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

PPL has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 2.9 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. More concerning, PPL saw its EBIT drop by 5.3% in the last twelve months. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PPL can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, PPL reported free cash flow worth 9.2% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

To be frank both PPL's interest cover and its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And furthermore, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also fails to instill confidence. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like PPL commonly do use debt without problems. We're quite clear that we consider PPL to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PPL you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

