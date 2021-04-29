We Think Popular, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Ignacio Alvarez has played in delivering the impressive results at Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 06 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Popular, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Popular, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.8m for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 5.9% on the prior year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.7m. From this we gather that Ignacio Alvarez is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Ignacio Alvarez holds US$14m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 23% Other US$3.7m US$4.0m 77% Total Compensation US$4.8m US$5.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. Popular sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Popular, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Popular, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 79% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 9.5% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Popular, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Popular, Inc. for providing a total return of 73% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

