We Think PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is PlayAGS's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that PlayAGS had US$605.7m of debt in September 2021, down from US$637.7m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$89.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$516.2m.

How Strong Is PlayAGS' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AGS Debt to Equity History December 4th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that PlayAGS had liabilities of US$54.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$636.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$89.4m and US$51.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$549.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$244.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, PlayAGS would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 0.27 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5 hit our confidence in PlayAGS like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. One redeeming factor for PlayAGS is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$12m, over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PlayAGS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, PlayAGS actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

On the face of it, PlayAGS's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that PlayAGS's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with PlayAGS , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

