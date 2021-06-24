We Think PlayAGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGS) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

The results at PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO David Lopez bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 01 July 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For David Lopez Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, PlayAGS, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$378m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.6m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 40% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$579k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.0m. This suggests that PlayAGS remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, David Lopez holds US$2.5m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$579k US$700k 36% Other US$1.0m US$1.9m 64% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$2.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. According to our research, PlayAGS has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

PlayAGS, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:AGS CEO Compensation June 24th 2021

Over the last three years, PlayAGS, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 38% per year. Its revenue is down 41% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has PlayAGS, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few PlayAGS, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -59% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for PlayAGS that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: PlayAGS is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

