We Think Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Pioneer Natural Resources's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Pioneer Natural Resources had debt of US$6.93b, up from US$3.29b in one year. However, it also had US$725.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.20b.

NYSE:PXD Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

A Look At Pioneer Natural Resources' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pioneer Natural Resources had liabilities of US$4.54b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.82b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$725.0m in cash and US$1.68b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.0b.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a very large market capitalization of US$53.4b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Pioneer Natural Resources's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.7 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Pioneer Natural Resources grew its EBIT by 237% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pioneer Natural Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Pioneer Natural Resources's free cash flow amounted to 43% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

The good news is that Pioneer Natural Resources's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Pioneer Natural Resources takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Pioneer Natural Resources is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

