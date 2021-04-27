We Think Pentair plc's (NYSE:PNR) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

The performance at Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been quite strong recently and CEO John Stauch has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Pentair plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Pentair plc has a market capitalization of US$11b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.3m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 46% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$970k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$8.9m. This suggests that Pentair remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, John Stauch also holds US$17m worth of Pentair stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$970k US$950k 10% Other US$8.4m US$5.5m 90% Total Compensation US$9.3m US$6.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Pentair allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Pentair plc's Growth

NYSE:PNR CEO Compensation April 27th 2021

Pentair plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 41% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 6.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Pentair plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 46% over three years, Pentair plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Pentair that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

