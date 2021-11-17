We Think Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Pennant Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Pennant Group had US$42.7m of debt, an increase on US$696.0k, over one year. However, it also had US$3.71m in cash, and so its net debt is US$39.0m.

How Strong Is Pennant Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PNTG Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Pennant Group had liabilities of US$76.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$338.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.71m as well as receivables valued at US$53.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$358.2m.

Pennant Group has a market capitalization of US$700.8m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, Pennant Group uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.1 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Importantly, Pennant Group's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 31% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pennant Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Pennant Group recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Pennant Group's struggle to grow its EBIT had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. But on the bright side, its ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow isn't too shabby at all. It's also worth noting that Pennant Group is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We think that Pennant Group's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Pennant Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

