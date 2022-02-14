We Think Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Patterson-UTI Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, Patterson-UTI Energy had US$923.8m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$191.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$732.6m.

NasdaqGS:PTEN Debt to Equity History February 14th 2022

A Look At Patterson-UTI Energy's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Patterson-UTI Energy had liabilities of US$338.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$953.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$191.3m as well as receivables valued at US$263.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$837.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Patterson-UTI Energy has a market capitalization of US$2.74b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Patterson-UTI Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Patterson-UTI Energy wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 21%, to US$1.4b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Patterson-UTI Energy managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$666m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$54m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Patterson-UTI Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

