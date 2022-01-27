We Think Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PATI) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) has not performed well recently and CEO Rob Sandlin will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 02 February 2022. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Rob Sandlin Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$27m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$519k for the year to September 2021. That's a notable decrease of 8.6% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$369.9k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$519k. From this we gather that Rob Sandlin is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Rob Sandlin holds US$136k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$370k US$354k 71% Other US$149k US$213k 29% Total Compensation US$519k US$568k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Patriot Transportation Holding pays out 71% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 51% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.4%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 10% over three years, some Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Patriot Transportation Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Important note: Patriot Transportation Holding is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

