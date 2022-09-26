We Think Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Overstock.com's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Overstock.com had US$39.6m of debt in June 2022, down from US$42.9m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$442.6m in cash, leading to a US$403.0m net cash position. NasdaqGM:OSTK Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

A Look At Overstock.com's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Overstock.com had liabilities of US$253.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$44.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$442.6m and US$23.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$167.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Overstock.com has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Overstock.com has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Overstock.com's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 42% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Overstock.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Overstock.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent two years, Overstock.com recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Overstock.com has net cash of US$403.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Overstock.com's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Overstock.com is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

