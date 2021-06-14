We Think OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is OPKO Health's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that OPKO Health had US$245.9m of debt in March 2021, down from US$269.5m, one year before. However, it does have US$89.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$156.4m.

How Strong Is OPKO Health's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:OPK Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that OPKO Health had liabilities of US$403.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$419.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$89.5m as well as receivables valued at US$330.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$403.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given OPKO Health has a market capitalization of US$2.56b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While OPKO Health's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.72 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.1 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, OPKO Health turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$133m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OPKO Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the most recent year, OPKO Health recorded free cash flow worth 54% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis OPKO Health's net debt to EBITDA should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For example, its EBIT growth rate makes us a little nervous about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that OPKO Health is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OPKO Health you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

