We Think ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is ONE Group Hospitality's Debt?

As you can see below, ONE Group Hospitality had US$23.5m of debt at June 2022, down from US$55.4m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$24.4m in cash, so it actually has US$913.0k net cash. NasdaqCM:STKS Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Healthy Is ONE Group Hospitality's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ONE Group Hospitality had liabilities of US$39.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$127.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$24.4m and US$8.36m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$134.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since ONE Group Hospitality has a market capitalization of US$233.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ONE Group Hospitality boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that ONE Group Hospitality has boosted its EBIT by 91%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ONE Group Hospitality can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. ONE Group Hospitality may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, ONE Group Hospitality produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 54% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

Although ONE Group Hospitality's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$913.0k. And we liked the look of last year's 91% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with ONE Group Hospitality's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

