We Think Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) has seen its share price rise 159% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Oncternal Therapeutics shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Oncternal Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2020, Oncternal Therapeutics had cash of US$117m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$17m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.7 years from December 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Oncternal Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqCM:ONCT Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

Some investors might find it troubling that Oncternal Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 4.4% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 39% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Oncternal Therapeutics Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Oncternal Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Oncternal Therapeutics' cash burn of US$17m is about 5.4% of its US$326m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Oncternal Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Oncternal Therapeutics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Oncternal Therapeutics (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

