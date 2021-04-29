We Think Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Omnicell's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Omnicell had US$467.2m of debt, up from US$50.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$485.9m in cash, leading to a US$18.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Omnicell's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:OMCL Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Omnicell had liabilities of US$276.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$580.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$485.9m as well as receivables valued at US$200.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$170.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Omnicell has a market capitalization of US$6.15b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Omnicell boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Omnicell's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 34% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Omnicell's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Omnicell may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Omnicell actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Omnicell has US$18.7m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 147% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$131m. So we don't have any problem with Omnicell's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Omnicell has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.