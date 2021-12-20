We Think Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Oil States International's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Oil States International had US$178.7m of debt in September 2021, down from US$189.1m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$67.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$111.1m.

How Strong Is Oil States International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OIS Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Oil States International had liabilities of US$172.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$215.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$67.6m and US$161.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$158.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Oil States International is worth US$298.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Oil States International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Oil States International had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 26%, to US$549m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Oil States International's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$101m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$63m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oil States International you should know about.

