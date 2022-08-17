We Think Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Nymox Pharmaceutical Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, Nymox Pharmaceutical had cash of US$4.1m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$7.9m. That means it had a cash runway of around 6 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqCM:NYMX Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Is Nymox Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Nymox Pharmaceutical isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Given the length of the cash runway, we'd interpret the 23% reduction in cash burn, in twelve months, as prudent if not necessary for capital preservation. Nymox Pharmaceutical makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Nymox Pharmaceutical To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Nymox Pharmaceutical to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nymox Pharmaceutical's cash burn of US$7.9m is about 17% of its US$48m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Nymox Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Nymox Pharmaceutical's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Nymox Pharmaceutical's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

