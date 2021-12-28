We Think Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Nxt-ID Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Nxt-ID last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$16m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 4.3 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Nxt-ID's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqCM:NXTD Debt to Equity History December 28th 2021

Given that Nxt-ID actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 21%. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Nxt-ID has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can Nxt-ID Raise Cash?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Nxt-ID shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Nxt-ID has a market capitalisation of US$42m and burnt through US$3.7m last year, which is 8.9% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Nxt-ID's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Nxt-ID's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nxt-ID you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

