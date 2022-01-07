We Think NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NV5 Global's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NV5 Global had debt of US$165.0m at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$326.1m over a year. However, it also had US$121.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$43.6m.

How Healthy Is NV5 Global's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:NVEE Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NV5 Global had liabilities of US$135.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$221.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$121.4m as well as receivables valued at US$216.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$19.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to NV5 Global's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.03b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While NV5 Global's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.43 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.7 times last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. On top of that, NV5 Global grew its EBIT by 36% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NV5 Global's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, NV5 Global actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

NV5 Global's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that NV5 Global is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - NV5 Global has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

