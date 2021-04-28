We Think NOV (NYSE:NOV) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NOV's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that NOV had US$1.83b of debt in December 2020, down from US$1.99b, one year before. However, it does have US$1.69b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$142.0m.

A Look At NOV's Liabilities

NYSE:NOV Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NOV had liabilities of US$1.87b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.78b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.69b as well as receivables valued at US$1.89b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.07b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since NOV has a market capitalization of US$5.31b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NOV's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, NOV made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$6.1b, which is a fall of 28%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While NOV's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$534m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$2.5b into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - NOV has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

