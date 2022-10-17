We Think Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Northwest Pipe's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Northwest Pipe had debt of US$86.7m, up from none in one year. On the flip side, it has US$3.85m in cash leading to net debt of about US$82.9m.

How Strong Is Northwest Pipe's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Northwest Pipe had liabilities of US$91.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$197.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.85m and US$188.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$97.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Northwest Pipe has a market capitalization of US$298.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Northwest Pipe's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 15.9 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Northwest Pipe grew its EBIT by 54% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Northwest Pipe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Northwest Pipe recorded free cash flow worth 50% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Northwest Pipe's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Northwest Pipe takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Northwest Pipe's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

