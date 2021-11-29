We Think Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Northwest Pipe Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Northwest Pipe had debt of US$2.15m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$14.4m over a year. But it also has US$3.19m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.04m net cash.

A Look At Northwest Pipe's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:NWPX Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Northwest Pipe had liabilities of US$45.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$55.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.19m and US$150.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$52.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Northwest Pipe has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Northwest Pipe has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Northwest Pipe if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 48% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Northwest Pipe's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Northwest Pipe has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Northwest Pipe recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Northwest Pipe has net cash of US$1.04m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Northwest Pipe's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Northwest Pipe that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

