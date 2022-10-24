We Think MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MYR Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, MYR Group had US$55.4m of debt, up from US$8.79m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$22.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$33.4m.

A Look At MYR Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that MYR Group had liabilities of US$565.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$167.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$22.1m as well as receivables valued at US$709.6m due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

Having regard to MYR Group's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.47b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MYR Group's net debt is only 0.21 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 65.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that MYR Group has increased its EBIT by 4.9% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MYR Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, MYR Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 96% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, MYR Group's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think MYR Group is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that MYR Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

