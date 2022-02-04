We Think MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is MSC Industrial Direct's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of November 2021 MSC Industrial Direct had US$760.7m of debt, an increase on US$486.7m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$62.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$697.8m.

NYSE:MSM Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Healthy Is MSC Industrial Direct's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MSC Industrial Direct had liabilities of US$586.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$717.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$62.9m and US$578.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$661.8m.

Of course, MSC Industrial Direct has a market capitalization of US$4.67b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

MSC Industrial Direct's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.5 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 25.7 times, makes us even more comfortable. Fortunately, MSC Industrial Direct grew its EBIT by 6.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MSC Industrial Direct's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, MSC Industrial Direct recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that MSC Industrial Direct's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like MSC Industrial Direct is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for MSC Industrial Direct that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

