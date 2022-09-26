We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Molina Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$13b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Molina Healthcare has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 10%. NYSE:MOH Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Molina Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Molina Healthcare.

So How Is Molina Healthcare's ROCE Trending?

Molina Healthcare is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 91% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Molina Healthcare thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 57%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

Our Take On Molina Healthcare's ROCE

To sum it up, Molina Healthcare has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 378% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Molina Healthcare can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Molina Healthcare you'll probably want to know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

