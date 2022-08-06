We Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Micron Technology's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Micron Technology had US$6.03b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$10.2b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$4.19b.

NasdaqGS:MU Debt to Equity History August 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Micron Technology's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Micron Technology had liabilities of US$7.01b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.01b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.2b as well as receivables valued at US$6.23b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$441.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Micron Technology's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$68.9b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Micron Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Micron Technology grew its EBIT by 122% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Micron Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Micron Technology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Micron Technology's free cash flow amounted to 30% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Micron Technology has US$4.19b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 122% over the last year. So we don't think Micron Technology's use of debt is risky. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Micron Technology insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

