We Think Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Mettler-Toledo International's Debt?

As you can see below, Mettler-Toledo International had US$1.34b of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$94.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.24b.

How Strong Is Mettler-Toledo International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MTD Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Mettler-Toledo International had liabilities of US$840.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.69b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$94.3m in cash and US$593.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.84b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Mettler-Toledo International has a titanic market capitalization of US$30.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Mettler-Toledo International has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.5. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.6 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Mettler-Toledo International grew its EBIT by 8.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mettler-Toledo International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Mettler-Toledo International recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Mettler-Toledo International's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Mettler-Toledo International seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mettler-Toledo International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

