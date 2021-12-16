We Think MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MEDNAX Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MEDNAX had debt of US$1.00b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$1.74b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$456.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$546.1m.

How Healthy Is MEDNAX's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MD Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MEDNAX had liabilities of US$397.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.40b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$456.4m as well as receivables valued at US$279.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.06b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because MEDNAX is worth US$2.23b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MEDNAX's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.4 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.1 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Notably MEDNAX's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MEDNAX can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, MEDNAX generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

On our analysis MEDNAX's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For example, its interest cover makes us a little nervous about its debt. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like MEDNAX commonly do use debt without problems. Considering this range of data points, we think MEDNAX is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MEDNAX you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

