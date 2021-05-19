We Think McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is McGrath RentCorp's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that McGrath RentCorp had US$200.5m of debt in March 2021, down from US$291.5m, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At McGrath RentCorp's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:MGRC Debt to Equity History May 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that McGrath RentCorp had liabilities of US$112.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$472.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.33m in cash and US$122.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$460.2m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since McGrath RentCorp has a market capitalization of US$2.04b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

McGrath RentCorp's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 17.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that McGrath RentCorp saw its EBIT decline by 6.1% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if McGrath RentCorp can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, McGrath RentCorp produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for McGrath RentCorp was the fact that it seems able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its EBIT growth rate makes us a little nervous about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think McGrath RentCorp is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with McGrath RentCorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

