We Think Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Mayville Engineering Company's Debt?

As you can see below, Mayville Engineering Company had US$54.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$60.0m a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Mayville Engineering Company's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MEC Debt to Equity History December 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Mayville Engineering Company had liabilities of US$72.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$94.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$127.0k in cash and US$62.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$104.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Mayville Engineering Company has a market capitalization of US$303.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Mayville Engineering Company's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.7 times last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. We also note that Mayville Engineering Company improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$9.9m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mayville Engineering Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Mayville Engineering Company reported free cash flow worth 10% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Mayville Engineering Company's struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example, its net debt to EBITDA is relatively strong. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Mayville Engineering Company is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mayville Engineering Company that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

