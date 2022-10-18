We Think MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MarineMax's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 MarineMax had debt of US$156.1m, up from US$54.5m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$281.4m in cash, leading to a US$125.3m net cash position.

How Strong Is MarineMax's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MarineMax had liabilities of US$412.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$164.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$281.4m as well as receivables valued at US$68.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$227.2m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since MarineMax has a market capitalization of US$623.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, MarineMax boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, MarineMax grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MarineMax can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. MarineMax may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, MarineMax actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

Although MarineMax's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$125.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$117m, being 127% of its EBIT. So is MarineMax's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example MarineMax has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

