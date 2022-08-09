We Think Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Marin Software's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Marin Software last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$37m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$15m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:MRIN Debt to Equity History August 9th 2022

How Well Is Marin Software Growing?

Marin Software boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 90%. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 17% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Marin Software is building its business over time.

Can Marin Software Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Marin Software is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Marin Software's cash burn of US$15m is about 48% of its US$31m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

So, Should We Worry About Marin Software's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Marin Software's cash runway was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Marin Software that you should be aware of before investing.

