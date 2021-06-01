We Think Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Magnolia Oil & Gas's Debt?

As you can see below, Magnolia Oil & Gas had US$389.6m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$178.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$211.5m.

A Look At Magnolia Oil & Gas' Liabilities

NYSE:MGY Debt to Equity History June 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Magnolia Oil & Gas had liabilities of US$125.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$485.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$178.2m and US$107.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$326.4m.

Since publicly traded Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are worth a total of US$3.13b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.23 and interest cover of 4.7 times, it seems to us that Magnolia Oil & Gas is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Notably, Magnolia Oil & Gas made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$137m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Magnolia Oil & Gas can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Magnolia Oil & Gas actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Magnolia Oil & Gas's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Magnolia Oil & Gas takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Magnolia Oil & Gas you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

