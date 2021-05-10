We Think Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Luminex Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Luminex had US$253.5m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$271.6m in cash, leading to a US$18.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Luminex's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LMNX Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Luminex had liabilities of US$57.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$273.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$271.6m in cash and US$69.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$9.63m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Luminex's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.74b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Luminex boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Luminex made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$55m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Luminex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Luminex may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last year, Luminex created free cash flow amounting to 15% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Luminex has net cash of US$18.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Luminex's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Luminex has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

