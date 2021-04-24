We Think Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Louisiana-Pacific Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Louisiana-Pacific had US$348.0m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$535.0m in cash, so it actually has US$187.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Louisiana-Pacific's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LPX Debt to Equity History April 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Louisiana-Pacific had liabilities of US$286.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$556.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$535.0m in cash and US$184.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$123.0m.

Having regard to Louisiana-Pacific's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$7.20b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Louisiana-Pacific boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Louisiana-Pacific grew its EBIT by 821% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Louisiana-Pacific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Louisiana-Pacific may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Louisiana-Pacific produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Louisiana-Pacific has US$187.0m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 821% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Louisiana-Pacific's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Louisiana-Pacific is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

