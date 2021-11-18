We Think Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Limelight Networks's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Limelight Networks had US$121.6m of debt, up from US$99.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$75.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$45.8m.

A Look At Limelight Networks' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:LLNW Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Limelight Networks had liabilities of US$42.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$132.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$75.8m as well as receivables valued at US$50.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$48.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Limelight Networks shares are worth a total of US$406.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Limelight Networks can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Limelight Networks had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 11%, to US$210m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Limelight Networks's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$37m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$20m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Limelight Networks that you should be aware of before investing here.

