We Think Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Lexaria Bioscience's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Lexaria Bioscience has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$12m in cash it held at August 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was US$4.1m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years from August 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Lexaria Bioscience's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:LEXX Debt to Equity History December 1st 2021

In our view, Lexaria Bioscience doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$723k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 51%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Lexaria Bioscience Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Lexaria Bioscience shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Lexaria Bioscience's cash burn of US$4.1m is about 14% of its US$30m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Lexaria Bioscience's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Lexaria Bioscience is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Lexaria Bioscience (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

