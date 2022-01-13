We Think Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Lam Research Carry?

As you can see below, Lam Research had US$4.96b of debt at September 2021, down from US$5.78b a year prior. However, it does have US$4.61b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$349.6m.

NasdaqGS:LRCX Debt to Equity History January 13th 2022

A Look At Lam Research's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lam Research had liabilities of US$3.41b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$6.34b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.61b and US$3.40b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.74b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Lam Research's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$96.6b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Lam Research has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With debt at a measly 0.067 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 26.6 times, it's clear that Lam Research is not a desperate borrower. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Lam Research has boosted its EBIT by 58%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lam Research can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Lam Research produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 74% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Lam Research's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. We think Lam Research is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. To our minds it has a healthy happy balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lam Research (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

