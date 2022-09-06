We Think Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had US$5.42b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.07b in cash leading to net debt of about US$4.35b. NYSE:LH Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had liabilities of US$2.64b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.34b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.07b and US$3.04b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.87b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a very large market capitalization of US$20.4b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 18.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 32% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. It's also worth noting that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

