We Think Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had debt of US$5.42b at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$6.21b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.96b, its net debt is less, at about US$3.46b.

A Look At Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:LH Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had liabilities of US$2.67b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.48b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.96b as well as receivables valued at US$2.85b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.34b.

Of course, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a titanic market capitalization of US$29.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's net debt is only 0.71 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings grew its EBIT by 222% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings commonly do use debt without problems. Overall, we don't think Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

