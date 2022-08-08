We Think KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does KORU Medical Systems Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, KORU Medical Systems had US$18m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$8.3m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqCM:KRMD Debt to Equity History August 8th 2022

How Well Is KORU Medical Systems Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that KORU Medical Systems actually boosted its cash burn by 19%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 20%, showing the business is growing at the top line. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can KORU Medical Systems Raise Cash?

While KORU Medical Systems seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

KORU Medical Systems has a market capitalisation of US$109m and burnt through US$8.3m last year, which is 7.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About KORU Medical Systems' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of KORU Medical Systems' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for KORU Medical Systems that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

