We Think Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Korn Ferry's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Korn Ferry had US$394.6m of debt, at January 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$732.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$337.9m.

How Strong Is Korn Ferry's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KFY Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Korn Ferry had liabilities of US$635.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$933.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$732.5m and US$493.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$342.9m.

Given Korn Ferry has a market capitalization of US$3.59b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Korn Ferry boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Korn Ferry's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 33% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Korn Ferry can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Korn Ferry may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Korn Ferry generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Korn Ferry has US$337.9m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 93% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$203m. So we don't have any problem with Korn Ferry's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Korn Ferry is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

