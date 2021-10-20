We Think Kimball International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KBAL) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has not performed well recently and CEO Kristine Juster will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 26 October 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Kristine Juster Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Kimball International, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$409m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.7m over the year to June 2021. Notably, that's a decrease of 33% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$800k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.4m. This suggests that Kimball International remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Kristine Juster directly owns US$1.9m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$800k US$800k 48% Other US$878k US$1.7m 52% Total Compensation US$1.7m US$2.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 24% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 76% of the pie. According to our research, Kimball International has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Kimball International, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Kimball International, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 40% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 22%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Kimball International, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 26% over three years, some Kimball International, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Kimball International that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

