We Think Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kimball Electronics's Debt?

As you can see below, Kimball Electronics had US$72.6m of debt at September 2021, down from US$110.5m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$89.3m in cash, leading to a US$16.7m net cash position.

A Look At Kimball Electronics' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:KE Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kimball Electronics had liabilities of US$326.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$71.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$89.3m as well as receivables valued at US$223.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$86.2m.

Of course, Kimball Electronics has a market capitalization of US$520.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kimball Electronics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Kimball Electronics has increased its EBIT by 4.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kimball Electronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Kimball Electronics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Kimball Electronics recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Kimball Electronics's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$16.7m. So we don't have any problem with Kimball Electronics's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Kimball Electronics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

