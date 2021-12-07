We Think Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Jones Lang LaSalle's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Jones Lang LaSalle had debt of US$3.27b, up from US$2.90b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$535.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.74b.

How Strong Is Jones Lang LaSalle's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:JLL Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Jones Lang LaSalle had liabilities of US$6.67b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.82b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$535.9m as well as receivables valued at US$3.94b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.01b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Jones Lang LaSalle is worth a massive US$12.7b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jones Lang LaSalle's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.0 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 25.0 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is well worth noting that Jones Lang LaSalle's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 41% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jones Lang LaSalle's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Jones Lang LaSalle produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 74% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Jones Lang LaSalle's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, Jones Lang LaSalle seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Jones Lang LaSalle .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

