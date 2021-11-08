We Think J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services's Debt?

As you can see below, J.B. Hunt Transport Services had US$1.30b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$529.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$770.0m.

How Strong Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:JBHT Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that J.B. Hunt Transport Services had liabilities of US$1.64b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.95b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$529.6m and US$1.44b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.62b.

Since publicly traded J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are worth a very impressive total of US$20.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's net debt is only 0.52 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 20.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has boosted its EBIT by 31%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine J.B. Hunt Transport Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services recorded free cash flow of 44% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think J.B. Hunt Transport Services's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

