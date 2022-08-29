We Think Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Integra LifeSciences Holdings had US$1.55b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$451.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.10b. NasdaqGS:IART Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

A Look At Integra LifeSciences Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Integra LifeSciences Holdings had liabilities of US$295.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.80b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$451.5m and US$247.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.39b.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings has a market capitalization of US$4.07b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.8 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably Integra LifeSciences Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Integra LifeSciences Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Integra LifeSciences Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Integra LifeSciences Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. It's also worth noting that Integra LifeSciences Holdings is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. All these things considered, it appears that Integra LifeSciences Holdings can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

